Feb 19, 2021 0 Comments
River - r. Central | Date, Time in South America and Spain, Training for TV, Streaming and Professional League Cup

For the second day of the Professional League Cup 2021, River and Rosario Central will face each other, where the “Millonario” team will return to the memorial Antonio Vespuccio Liberty Stadium, after months of work there.

Marcelo Gallardo’s side will be looking for their first win Gilli Gonzalez’s second win in a row comes after Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Argentina in a match after a tough defeat to the Estates at La Plata.

Date: Saturday, February 20th

Table: 9:30 pm (Brazil and Argentina time), 1:30 am (Spain), 6:30 pm (Mexico).

READ  Yes, this is September 21st

Or: Monument level Antonio Vespuccio Liberty (Nice).

Referee: Fernando Robelini

The game will air TNT Sports Premium, Notice it You must first contract the cable service, then add the Argentina football bag. If you are already a customer of a cable operator, he is hired on their official pages: CableVision, DireTV, Telecentro. The crowd can be streamed on the Fubo TV football portal – free trial.

The good news for Marcelo Gallardo is that all the hiccups made on the team were negative, so the “toy” will get their players into the fight against “Canalla”. Reinforcements Augustan Palavesino, Jonathan Maidana and Hector David Martinez coached the team throughout the week and could add it to the alternate bench, at the same time Nicolas de la Cruz received a medical discharge Let’s go back to the initial XI Gonzalo Montiel.

In Rosario Central, it is doubtful whether Fabian Rhino will be present, Midfielder to be replaced in victory against Argentina Juniors He was diagnosed with traumatic sprain in his left knee due to pain in his knees and after initial diagnosis.

River: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Robert Rojas, Paulo Diaz, Javier Pinola and Fabrizio Angelari or Milton Casco; Nicolas de la Cruz, Enzo Perez, Julian Alvarez; Matthias Suarez and Raphael War.

READ  Trump expressed concern that those who died in the US war were called 'losers'

Rosario Central: George Brown; Fasundo Almada, Joaquin Lasso, Gaston Avila and Joan Massako; Rodrigo Villagra and Emmanuel Ojeda; Diego Sabala, Emiliano Vecchio and Lucas Campa; Luca Martinez Dubois.

