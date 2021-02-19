River – r. Central | Date, Time in South America and Spain, Training for TV, Streaming and Professional League Cup

For the second day of the Professional League Cup 2021, River and Rosario Central will face each other, where the “Millonario” team will return to the memorial Antonio Vespuccio Liberty Stadium, after months of work there.
Marcelo Gallardo’s side will be looking for their first win Gilli Gonzalez’s second win in a row comes after Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Argentina in a match after a tough defeat to the Estates at La Plata.
Students – River | Date, time in South America and Spain, training for TV, streaming and Professional League Cup
Students – River | Date, Time in South America and Spain, Training for TV, Streaming and Professional League Cup
Daniel Swark
|
13 February 2021
Mouth – Gymnastics (LP) | Date, Time in South America and Spain, Training for TV, Streaming and Professional League Cup
Mouth – Gymnastics (LP) | Date, time in South America and Spain, training for TV, streaming and Professional League Cup
Gaston Hirschbrand
|
13 February 2021
Top 5 Players of the First Date of the Professional League Cup 2021
Top 5 Players in Date 1 of the 2021 Professional League Cup
Gaston Hirschbrand
|
February 16, 2021
10 Promises This Season in the Professional League Cup in Argentina
These are the 10 players who promise to be the heroes of the Professional League Cup to be held in the Republic of Argentina.
Franco Formoso
|
February 16, 2021
?? pic.twitter.com/7KQ9pW9V1c
– River Plate (iver River Plate) February 17, 2021
Date: Saturday, February 20th
Table: 9:30 pm (Brazil and Argentina time), 1:30 am (Spain), 6:30 pm (Mexico).
Or: Monument level Antonio Vespuccio Liberty (Nice).
Referee: Fernando Robelini
Fernando Robelini will officiate the match between #River and #Central at the Memorial Grounds on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.
– Sarita (ar Sarisklit) 17 February 2021
River Plate and Rosario Central will meet on Saturday, February 20th. The fight between the two teams is agreed at 9:30 pm (Argentina time) and will take place at the memorial ground.
Television: TNT Sports
– River de Corazon News (@ Announcer 1) February 17, 2021
The game will air TNT Sports Premium, Notice it You must first contract the cable service, then add the Argentina football bag. If you are already a customer of a cable operator, he is hired on their official pages: CableVision, DireTV, Telecentro. The crowd can be streamed on the Fubo TV football portal – free trial.
The good news for Marcelo Gallardo is that all the hiccups made on the team were negative, so the “toy” will get their players into the fight against “Canalla”. Reinforcements Augustan Palavesino, Jonathan Maidana and Hector David Martinez coached the team throughout the week and could add it to the alternate bench, at the same time Nicolas de la Cruz received a medical discharge Let’s go back to the initial XI Gonzalo Montiel.
ℹ [Parte médico] All of the samples taken today from the team and coaching staff gave negative results. pic.twitter.com/KckSqP3Usu
– River Plate (iver River Plate) February 18, 2021
In Rosario Central, it is doubtful whether Fabian Rhino will be present, Midfielder to be replaced in victory against Argentina Juniors He was diagnosed with traumatic sprain in his left knee due to pain in his knees and after initial diagnosis.
A change? | Gilly Gonzalez planned a formal football rehearsal in which he presented a single variant of #river thinking. Ojeda took Rinado’s place. # Eleven of the center? Brown; Almada, Lasso, Avila and Massago; Villagra and Ojeda; Jabala, Vecchio and Kamba; M. Dooboy. pic.twitter.com/9OYipBAZjw
– Central World – (D?) (Und MundoCentral Off) February 18, 2021
River: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Robert Rojas, Paulo Diaz, Javier Pinola and Fabrizio Angelari or Milton Casco; Nicolas de la Cruz, Enzo Perez, Julian Alvarez; Matthias Suarez and Raphael War.
Rosario Central: George Brown; Fasundo Almada, Joaquin Lasso, Gaston Avila and Joan Massako; Rodrigo Villagra and Emmanuel Ojeda; Diego Sabala, Emiliano Vecchio and Lucas Campa; Luca Martinez Dubois.