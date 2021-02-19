Home Economy More than 700 micro, small and medium enterprises thank AfDB for funding

More than 700 micro, small and medium enterprises thank AfDB for funding

Feb 19, 2021 0 Comments
More than 700 micro, small and medium enterprises thank AfDB for funding

(African Development Bank) – The Project The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Program Completed in June 2020 has helped 716 Seychelles MSMEs access to funding, according to a project completion report released by the African Development Bank on 4 February 2021.

Launched in 2014, the project is funded by the African Development Bank’s Technical Assistance Fund for the Private Sector in Africa (FAPA) for $ 1.2 million. This removed two barriers to the growth of MSMEs in the 115-archipelagoes of the Indian Ocean: difficulties in accessing funds and a lack of entrepreneurial skills.

Thanks to its implementation, the number of MSMEs has almost doubled from 360 in 2015 to 719 in 2016, compared to the initial target of 540 MSMEs in 2016. Debt recovery also improved from 10% to 30% in 2015 and 90% in 2017.

Seychelles MSMEs have mainly benefited from project implementation with access to funding from the Small Business Finance Corporation (SPFA). They benefited from a more favorable environment and less complex procedures. They have also benefited from training programs run by the Small Business Development Corporation (SENPA). These trainings include basic training in entrepreneurship and management skills, developing business plans for providing to SPFA or other business lenders, and following through to verify the optimal nature of MSMEs. In addition, 509 small and medium enterprises were trained in the structure of entrepreneurial skills and the development of business management.

To ensure the sustainability of the project, eight trainers and eight senpa staff were trained in 2017.

In addition, the Seychelles government has provided formal support to the MSME division through a development strategy. Two agencies, SPFA and Senpa, benefited from organizational capacity building and the improvement of their information management system.

READ  Mike Ashley's Frasers Team Mulberry | Business

In 2018, after initially achieving the target results, the project had some savings, which allowed it to implement many additional functions. Thus, the University of Seychelles and Guy Moral organized another training cycle in support of the 200 MSMEs. For this cycle, the main emphasis was on financial management (an area where participants in previous trainings demanded more training).

Thanks to the savings made under the scheme, two more achievements were obtained, especially the preparation of a draft white paper and new legislation on the issuance of building permits to simplify the procedures for obtaining permits.

« The project has been successfully implemented. The output and end indicators were satisfactory and major project activities were carried out », Welcomed the African Development Bank in the statement.

You May Also Like

67 years of space conquest

67 years of space conquest

folder list img

Lebanese Anis Raheel’s start-up was bought for $ 33 million

"Establishing Institutions Similar to Indicators on Environment, Social Issues and Personality"

“Establishing Institutions Similar to Indicators on Environment, Social Issues and Personality”

Des millions d'Américains sans électricité en pleine vague de froid polaire

Millions of Americans without electricity in the midst of a polar cold wave

Avranzinis trade in French Inter Radio

Avranzinis trade in French Inter Radio

"We initially believed it was a big joke": Elon Muskin mobilizes a Norman village against a plan

“We initially believed it was a big joke”: Elon Muskin mobilizes a Norman village against a plan

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *