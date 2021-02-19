Daily Meeting: With Celine Page, the day starts well

Dear readers, we are pleased to announce our new federation, which will undoubtedly delight people. From Monday 22nd February, you will have a forecast every morning Celine Baz , Middle and lucky to have lived in London for almost ten years.

Former expert in the world of banking and insurance , Celine Baz realized two years ago that she had no place in the traditional business world. If she had always known that she had this clear gift, some signs would have encouraged her to leave the financial world to reveal her spiritual arrival.

So she draws cards for us every morning and tells us what to expect. We hope for positive days, our efforts will be fruitful, our talents will be recognized, our relationships with loved ones will be in good condition, old secrets will never reappear from the past… But hey, all this, this is what we will say it!