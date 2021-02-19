As Texas gets colder, its Senator Ted Cruz goes to Cancun

The senator traveled to Cancun with his family on Wednesday, leaving his members in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. Faced with the avalanche of criticism, he reduced his shelter.

The controversy began when photos of him on a flight to the famous tropical tourist destination located on the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula were circulated showing him at the Houston airport.

The senator explained in a statement that his daughters had expressed a desire to travel with friends because school had been canceled for a week. “I want to be a good father, I flew with them last night,” he said. “I’m constantly working with local authorities to determine what happened in Texas,” he continued. A few hours later, he admitted it was “obviously a mistake.” “Looking back, I wouldn’t have done it,” he added.

In a radio interview on Monday, Cruz warned residents in his state against severe weather conditions, stressing that they could cause multiple casualties. “Don’t take any chances. Make sure your family is safe, do not leave your home and take care of your children,” he said.

More than 300,000 homes in Texas were without electricity on Thursday, where polar temperatures increased electricity consumption dramatically. As many water treatment plants became inoperable, more than 10 million Texans faced supply problems, most of whom were forced to drink their own water.

Across the United States, the storm killed at least 30 people.

