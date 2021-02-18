Home Top News Tea time in London

Tea time in London

Feb 18, 2021 0 Comments
L’heure du thé à Londres
Heroic-fantasy


Echo Glass World, Volume 7: Swinging London, Christoph Orleston (screenplay), Alessandro Barbucci (drawing). Versions Solail, 48 pages, 14.50 euros.

In the form Grattle continues his travelogue of this glass world of the Earth. After the deep south of America, here we are in London at the heart of a special affair. The British capital is indeed plagued by a shortage of tea. The only drink that allows the Prisoners to stabilize, the only drink that prevents them from becoming harmless and terrifying little creators in the heat of the moment. In an attempt to unravel the mystery, in the form inspired by the spirit of Sherlock Holmes – a cute kid (but who can hide his game) with the charm of a trendy dandy, following the mob of Fingal, mingling in the squats on the banks of the Thames.

Like the jumping heroine on the cover and Big Ben in Camden, Orleston and Barbusi are fun to revive a strange London, strongly inspired in the sixties, and happily reclaimed.

The Search for the Secret of the Breasts – which marked the beginning of the series was finally closed immediately (in Rome). At this point, it was the ant ritual possessions of the recently deceased personality that were abandoned in support of Sherlock Holmes’ capture, which seems to owe more to LSD abuse than witchcraft.

But gradually abandoning what seemed to be the pillars of the story is not really a bar.

READ  The hitherto unknown predators were discovered from Australia

After a political and radical affair (the fight against abortion and religious fundamentalism), this new album sheds a great light. The plot and its resolution are often secondary. This certainly makes the authors curious about the structure and happy little contradictions between our world and the ego (thus referring to the “double-decker snail-bus, a metro powered by elephants”) but we also belong to a particular British tradition (from a secret James Bond route to a tribute to David Bowie or conflict ) Has the right to a festival.This seamless atmosphere symbolizes the adventures of our heroine and more and more Sassy and the person who finds herself, this time – as the scene is understandable – at the heart of a bisexual orgy.

Alessandro Barbusi gives full opportunity to his graphic talent, as does drawing his heroine’s curves into the details of London’s urban landscape.

You May Also Like

Jean Marc Lebeaupin

Places to better understand tribal heritage in Central America

Super Rugby: Australia Introduces Southern Season

Super Rugby: Australia Introduces Southern Season

Muchoa surprises and dismisses the party in Australia

Muchoa surprises and dismisses the party in Australia

Triple H potentially speaks to NXT Latin America

Triple H potentially speaks to NXT Latin America

Clou de la vente, le panneau de la célèbre rue où se trouvait le studio d’enregistrement des Beatles pourrait dépasser les 5000 livres sterling (5750 euros). (Photo CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Dozens of streets, including Abe Road, are registering for auction

Joy, hope, and enthusiasm for the beginning of the first preaching congregation in Latin America

Joy, hope, and enthusiasm for the beginning of the first preaching congregation in Latin America

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *