Super Rugby: Australia Introduces Southern Season

A new international competition

The 2021 edition will begin on February 26 with the relocation of Canterbury Crusaders, who hold the title in the Highlanders meadow. It will end on May 8 with a live final between the first two. The novelty in 2021 is that a new international tournament, Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, will then take place between May 14 and June 19, in a tight format between five Australian owners and five New Zealanders.