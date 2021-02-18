Muchoa surprises and dismisses the party in Australia

App

Wednesday February 17, 2021

Melbourne. World number one in tennis, Czech Carolina Muchova, 27, knocked out of Australia’s Ash Party, Australian Open quarterfinals. Muchowa advanced to the Grand Slam semifinals for the first time, winning the set 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. His return victory ended the party’s attempt to become the first Australian player to win in Melbourne since Chris O’Neill in 1978.

For the second time, Muchoa played in the quarterfinals of a major tournament. He started to play poorly, giving the party a 5-0 lead, in which he lost six points. After nine sets, Muchowa had one hit shot and 18 unforced errors.

At the start of the second set, Muchoa demanded a 10-minute break due to injury. The medical staff took his pulse and temperature before leaving the court. When he returned, the Czechs played much better.

Muchowa will face American Jennifer Brady on Thursday for a ticket to the final, where she won all three sets (4-6, 6-2 and 6-1) with her experience, ahead of her teammate Jessica Begula. A Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time after being knocked out twice in the first round.

Feedback is important for Muchowa in this match. In his first few encounters, he won after losing 5-0 and 4-0. Before the party, he began to progress from floor to floor punching, but undoubtedly became erratic. Muchova’s only win at Wimbledon 2019 against third-ranked Carolina Bliskova and another top five seed.

In the other semifinals, they will face world No. 3 Naomi Osaka of Japan and American Serena Williams (11) of 24 Grand Slam titles.