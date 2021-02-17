“We initially believed it was a big joke”: Elon Muskin mobilizes a Norman village against a plan

“We did not choose the countryside to settle in a telecommunications station”. Anne-Laure would never have thought, when she lived in the small village of Saint-Senior-de-Beauvoir fifteen years ago, to get acquainted with the rich of this planet. American Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to put an end to the world’s white zones, especially by fitting relay antennas in this region south of the channel.

The village was not randomly selected: optical fiber is already installed there, and it would be the best place to use the high-speed satellite internet network throughout the country’s northwest quarter.