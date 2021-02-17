Tip: Retrieve keyboard brightness keys on MacBook Air M1

‘S keyboard MacBook Air M1 Slightly changes the layout of the function keys. In this model, Apple has chosen to highlight dictation and hassle-free mode, with two dedicated keys, F5 and F6. On older MacBook Airs, these two keys were used to control the backlight brightness of the keyboard.

Functional keys on the new MacBook Air M1 without special keys for keyboard backlighting.

This functionality is no longer available directly, you need to go through the Magos Control Center to adjust this parameter. Apple may know that some people change this setting on a daily basis, but if you do, going through the operating system is not so convenient. Fortunately, there are solutions to restore the old character of the F5 and F6 function keys.

Several projects are listed In this Reddit thread, Especially by using a third-party application Carabiner-elements. If you do not want to install an application for this, you can create a configuration file by combining the F5 and F6 keys to control the brightness of the keyboard.

Create a file in the folder ~/Library/LaunchAgents Designated com.local.KeyRemapping.plist And paste The following code In this file.

You can do this completely with a graphical interface using the Finder ‘Cell’ function ⌘⇧G ) And with any simple text editor, even text editing. However, I recommend that you do everything on the terminal, as you should be careful to keep the full file name with its extension and not to include special characters in the document.

Create File: nano ~/Library/LaunchAgents/com.local.KeyRemapping.plist

Copy Code Paste it into the terminal window;

Save the file by pressing ctrl X Then Y Check for changes.

Either way, finish by restarting your MacBook Air. The F5 and F6 keys no longer execute the command or disturb the mode, but distinguish the brightness of the keyboard backlight. If you want to restore the basic behavior of the Mac, delete the file created here and restart.