Home Technology Tip: Retrieve keyboard brightness keys on MacBook Air M1

Tip: Retrieve keyboard brightness keys on MacBook Air M1

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
Tip: Retrieve keyboard brightness keys on MacBook Air M1

‘S keyboard MacBook Air M1 Slightly changes the layout of the function keys. In this model, Apple has chosen to highlight dictation and hassle-free mode, with two dedicated keys, F5 and F6. On older MacBook Airs, these two keys were used to control the backlight brightness of the keyboard.

Functional keys on the new MacBook Air M1 without special keys for keyboard backlighting.

This functionality is no longer available directly, you need to go through the Magos Control Center to adjust this parameter. Apple may know that some people change this setting on a daily basis, but if you do, going through the operating system is not so convenient. Fortunately, there are solutions to restore the old character of the F5 and F6 function keys.

Several projects are listed In this Reddit thread, Especially by using a third-party application Carabiner-elements. If you do not want to install an application for this, you can create a configuration file by combining the F5 and F6 keys to control the brightness of the keyboard.

Create a file in the folder ~/Library/LaunchAgents Designated com.local.KeyRemapping.plist And paste The following code In this file.

You can do this completely with a graphical interface using the Finder ‘Cell’ function⌘⇧G) And with any simple text editor, even text editing. However, I recommend that you do everything on the terminal, as you should be careful to keep the full file name with its extension and not to include special characters in the document.

  • Create File:

    nano ~/Library/LaunchAgents/com.local.KeyRemapping.plist

  • Copy Code Paste it into the terminal window;

  • Save the file by pressing ctrl X Then Y Check for changes.

Either way, finish by restarting your MacBook Air. The F5 and F6 keys no longer execute the command or disturb the mode, but distinguish the brightness of the keyboard backlight. If you want to restore the basic behavior of the Mac, delete the file created here and restart.

READ  How do you see Mars approaching Earth closest to 2035 - Nextstar Media Wire

You May Also Like

WhatsApp: Be very careful! This is how fraudulent attempts to steal your account work

WhatsApp: Be very careful! This is how fraudulent attempts to steal your account work

Cenace advierte nuevos cortes de luz “rotativos” por demanda en Norte de México

CENS warns of new “rotating” power outages due to demand in northern Mexico

They use real chats without permission to train a chat and remove it for hateful messages and leak personal data

They use real chats without permission to train a chat and remove it for hateful messages and leak personal data

Watch the spectacular video of Mars taken by the Chinese spacecraft - VTM.cz

Watch the spectacular video of Mars taken by the Chinese spacecraft – VTM.cz

Meski telah dilengkapi fitur keamanan enkripsi, bukan berarti WhatsApp terbebas dari aksi peretasan. Kenali tanda-tanda WhatsApp disadap orang berikut ini.

5 signs of WhatsApp being mistaken by others

"نعوّل على أخلاق الشباب".. "تنظيم الاتصالات" يكشف طرق التعامل مع المواقع الإباحية

“We believe in the discipline of youth” .. “Communication discipline” reveals ways to communicate

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *