The domestic movement will vote for Aras in a vote with Lasso

The resistance of the indigenous movement in Ecuador is so strong that one analyst comments on the demonstrations in support of candidate Yahu Perez.

The details of a fraud in the February 7 presidential election in Ecuador have provoked tribal organizations supporting their candidate, environmental activist Yahu Perez, who have launched a massive march towards the capital, Quito, to demand more votes.

“The Indigenous Movement is a political actor and a historical social object in our country, ”he said in an interview with political analyst Moro Antino Espinosa Hispanic on Tuesday, referring to his ability to co-ordinate and oppose indigenous sites. Strong “and” powerful “.

In another part of his report, the interviewer considers that voters and the political platform of Yaku Perez may vote in the next ballot to win the first round, i.e. the progressive candidate of the Union of Hope (UNES), Andres Aras.

This, Antino explains, is because the aboriginal people are so “pained and upset” with right-wing candidate banker Guillermo Lasso that he withdrew his agreement with Perez to count six million votes.

Leaders of local organizations now insist that it is not a matter of candidacy, but of protecting the people of Ecuador because electoral fraud and life change are at stake in the country.

Aras, for his part, supported Perez’s demand and called for a reconsideration of the vote within the framework of the constitution. The second round of elections will be held on April 11.