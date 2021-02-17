Home World The domestic movement will vote for Aras in a vote with Lasso

The domestic movement will vote for Aras in a vote with Lasso

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
Las organizaciones indígenas de Ecuador iniciaron una masiva marcha hacia la capital, Quito, en defensa de la democracia. /Foto: HispanTV

The resistance of the indigenous movement in Ecuador is so strong that one analyst comments on the demonstrations in support of candidate Yahu Perez.

The details of a fraud in the February 7 presidential election in Ecuador have provoked tribal organizations supporting their candidate, environmental activist Yahu Perez, who have launched a massive march towards the capital, Quito, to demand more votes.

The Indigenous Movement is a political actor and a historical social object in our country, ”he said in an interview with political analyst Moro Antino Espinosa Hispanic on Tuesday, referring to his ability to co-ordinate and oppose indigenous sites. Strong “and” powerful “.

In another part of his report, the interviewer considers that voters and the political platform of Yaku Perez may vote in the next ballot to win the first round, i.e. the progressive candidate of the Union of Hope (UNES), Andres Aras.

This, Antino explains, is because the aboriginal people are so “pained and upset” with right-wing candidate banker Guillermo Lasso that he withdrew his agreement with Perez to count six million votes.

Leaders of local organizations now insist that it is not a matter of candidacy, but of protecting the people of Ecuador because electoral fraud and life change are at stake in the country.

Aras, for his part, supported Perez’s demand and called for a reconsideration of the vote within the framework of the constitution. The second round of elections will be held on April 11.

READ  'Hard to deny' Trump wins Nobel Peace Prize with Midast Progress: Newt Kingch

You May Also Like

The man pushed his pregnant wife off a cliff in Turkey

The man pushed his pregnant wife off a cliff in Turkey

Controversy erupted across India over Disha's arrest

Controversy erupted across India over Disha’s arrest

म्यामां में रातभर रहे इंटरनेट ब्लैकआउट के बाद तख्तापलट के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे सैकड़ों लोग

Protests against Myanmar’s new coup begin overnight after internet blackout – hundreds of people take to the streets against regime change after overnight internet blackout in Myanmar.

Egypt: The Renaissance dam talks gave no definite - political - message

Egypt: The Renaissance dam talks gave no definite – political – message

Without any hindrance: Five million dollar Border Goalie

Without any hindrance: Five million dollar Border Goalie

HISTORICAL END: The Mexican president praised Biden's decision on the wall

HISTORICAL END: The Mexican president praised Biden’s decision on the wall

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *