An artificial hill grows between Oxford Street and Hyde Park

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
Issued by Vanessa Arnell | On 02/17/2021 at 12:57 pm | Updated on 02/17/2021 at 13:04

We were talking to you yesterdayNew park causing a stir in London. Today we present to you an artificial hill that will be created next to the Marble Arch, in the extension of the famous shopping artery Oxford Street. This temporary installation, conceived by the Dutch architectural firm MVRTV, is called “Marble Arch Hill” and should take place within a few weeks, until the end of the year.

This new link between Oxford Street and Hyde Park will provide spectacular views of the surrounding area. The 25-meter-high project aims to attract people as soon as the health condition allows and revitalize the local economy, which has been hit hard in recent months.

Covered by vegetation, this mountain has a dual function. Visitors can walk in the latter to appreciate different perspectives, and all sorts of events will be organized at the center of the installation. So far, no specific date has been announced for when the mountain was formed, but we can not wait to see London in a new perspective.

