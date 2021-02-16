What is this group of anti-Trump Republicans planning for Lincoln?

You may have seen their videos playing on social media recently. A group Strong anti-Trump Republicans, appointed Lincoln Project, Important during the past, it was very influential even during the last presidential campaign.

It is no coincidence that the founders of this political action group took this name. Of course, Abraham Lincoln was one of the greatest presidents in American history, but he was often a Republican. Even the first Republican president. Very iconic.

Except for the February 13 and the release of the former US president in his second indictment, Within the party a question is becoming more and more soft: how to oppose Donald Trump from the inside? Especially since Lincoln Project Has been in turmoil for several weeks due to sexual harassment.

