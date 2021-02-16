Capgemini and OVH together provide a sovereign cloud

OVHcloud and Capgemini announce this Tuesday, February 16th, the signing of a global agreement to implement a sovereign cloud solution. The agreement is part of the European Alliance for European Data on Industrial Data and the Commonwealth. Combining the experience of OVH servers and Capcomini’s data security, it is clear that the two French companies are joining forces to provide a sovereign cloud solution. They will provide services available from anywhere in the world through cloud computing, “a public, private and hybrid cloud, secure from end to end,” the statement from both companies said. The aim is to improve the quality of Kia-X’s European Sovereign Cloud program.

Protect personal data

Establishing a European sovereign cloud responds to France’s desire to protect its public data and prevent it from being hosted outside Europe on servers owned by companies subject to US law. Last year, data from the Health Data Hub, in other words, handed over the health information of 67 million French people to an American company. CNIL reveals huge reservation for sending such data to an obligated company