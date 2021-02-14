Will home-made masks be banned from London traffic soon?

Last January, French Health Minister Oliver Vernon encouraged French people not to wear masks at home anymore. It is said that the performance of the latter will be reduced in the face of variations of Govit-19. This announcement, which was contradicted by the World Health Organization, is now raising questions among British scientists.

Fabric masks can act as a barrier and the infection of variants can be high. Transport to London has therefore sought the advice of the English Public Health Agency to determine whether to wear high filtration masks on London pipe and buses. “The mayor wants to make sure Londoners have the most accurate and up-to-date scientific advice in the fight against the virus,” Sadiq Khan’s spokesman assured.

For now, no results have been confirmed. Transportation for London staff only requires the wearing of four-layer surgical masks.

