Home Top News Incredible – First Bitcoin ETF approved in North America

Incredible – First Bitcoin ETF approved in North America

Feb 14, 2021 0 Comments
Incredible - First Bitcoin ETF approved in North America

An offer that includes Cidal Bank of Canada as a financier. Gemini site as deputy guardian of funds. And Ernst & Young as system auditor. It is provided in the specified documents A high risk investment that is not available to investors looking for “stable returns”. “

The first step to adoption

This new financial instrument was used for Bitcoin The Canadian dollar will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The portfolios and purpose of the fund will be managed by the investment company. All annual management fees are currently set at 1% of the value of Bitcoin. A breakthrough is warmly welcomed by researchers in the United States Who see it as a good sign.

« I have to like their liberal regulators (from Canada), or they may be mediocre and the SEC very conservative. Either way, America usually follows quickly. »- Eric Balchunas, ETF Expert at Bloomberg

This is because in this field, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is no doubt one of the top 3 rivals in the adoption of cryptocurrencies and bitcoin. And This recognition by his Canadian neighbor may force him to reconsider his copy.. This is because by resisting their adoption, they will lose the eruption.

READ  Prime Minister's First Keynote Speech On Economy After Unlock1: Highlights

You May Also Like

La Cour suprême américaine autorise l'extradition au Japon des complices présumés de Carlos Ghosn

The US Supreme Court authorizes the extradition of Carlos Goshen’s allies to Japan

Meladenovic more, Melbourne Park is empty

Meladenovic more, Melbourne Park is empty

Le chat Larry, un animal politique à Downing Street

London (AFP). Political animal cat truck on Downing Street

Sivas dropped Sentellos, they are in second place; USA 2-1 in Guerrero

Sivas dropped Sentellos, they are in second place; USA 2-1 in Guerrero

Passes with power in Party 8

Passes with power in Party 8

Le chat Larry, un animal politique à Downing Street

Political animal cat truck on Downing Street

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *