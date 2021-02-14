BMU RACE END PRIX D’AMERIQUE RACES ZETURF – PRIX DE FRANCE

Telia to Pommerax And E. Raffin Impose themselves ZETURF RACES AMERICA PRIZE – FRANCE PRIZE At PARIS-VINCENNES (R1C4) – Sunday, February 14, 2021

9 Posted – Everyone ran

Disqualified (s): 8

Single Win Game Report 14.60 12,10 11,80

Detail of changes in contradictions

Race Commentary

Hot reactionEric Robin, On Equidia’s microphone, when finished:

“This is the greatest success I have ever had on the team in France. When I was in office, I thought of my father (who won the Brix de France 31 years ago). Pussy Cat) “.

FACE TIME BOURBON Was defeated only once (para Davidson to Bond) 2,100 meters from the main road, this year was the 2020 edition of the Brix de France. So this year FACE TIME BOURBON Couldn’t resist the fantastic end of the race Telia to Pommerax (Photo). The race started very quickly. FACE TIME BOURBON Led to the climb. Then he entered straight with a large lead. Victory still seemed to be able to look at him and laugh. But mare Christmas Lollipop, Perfectly made Sylvain Roger And efficiently operated Eric Robin, Twice knocked down the winner of the Brix de Amrick, with no chance of getting close to the post. Reset, AETOS KRONOS (Son of Bolt Eagle) advanced very well to clear third place. Bahia Kuznot, Advancing quickly in a good order, defending well until the end, finishing fourth in front Feliciano Author of a good final effort.

Remember to keep a record of the event Cool to Cox At 1’09 “8, it was balanced by the first two credited with the same reduction in kilometers.