Australia’s Ashley Party will face Melbourne / AFP on February 13, 2021 during the 3rd round of the Australian Open against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova.

World No. 1 Ashley Party had the power to knock out Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (32nd) 6-2, 6-4 in a private court in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday, an experience she had never known before.

“I’ve never played in my life without spectators. It’s so weird. But it didn’t want to affect me too much. So I’m glad I was able to take the game by the hand,” he said.

The party did not restart last year after the round was disrupted due to Govt. He made his public debut in Melbourne in January, playing his first match after being sentenced to five days in jail by health officials in Melbourne on Saturday.

“I like the presence of spectators, but I like the sound of the ball (in the empty bracket). It’s like training, so I’m used to it,” he said.

Shelby Rogers (57th) of the United States will face a place in the quarterfinals after beating Australian and Estonian Annette Kontaveit (22nd) 6-4, 6-3 in Melbourne last year.

Against Alexandrova, the party lost its entry service 2-0, but he followed suit in winning the first game and the first game of the second.

The Russians beat again 4-2 in the second set, but the Australians again won four games.