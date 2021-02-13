Tuesday, 9 Feb 2021. 09:43

Marty Scottenheimer, who won 200 regular season games with four NFL teams but failed to make the playoffs, has died. He is 77 years old.

Scottenheimer died Monday evening at a long-term care home in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family announced by former Kansas mayor Bob Moore. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014. On January 30 he was transferred to this home.

Scottenheimer is the eighth most successful coach in NFL history. He compiled a 200-126-1 record in 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas mayors, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

His success relied on “Martibal”, a conservative strategy that included solid running sports and tough defense. He hated the Oakland Riders of the day and accepted the mantra of “one game at a time”.

Regular season wins have never been an issue. Scottenheim’s teams have won 10 or more 11 times, including an impressive 14-2 with the Chargers in 2006, which saw them as the first seed of the American League in the playoffs.

This is what happened to Scottenheimer in January, who only compiled a 5-13 record in the playoffs.

His eliminating demons haunted him until the end of his life.

Jan. Patriots, 24-21.

A month later, owner Dean Spanos took the NFL by surprise when he removed Scottenheim, mainly coach and general manager A.J. Due to the personality conflict between Blacksmith.

Scottenheimer 44-27 with the Cleveland Browns from 1984-88, 101-58-1 with the Chiefs from 1989-98; 8-8 with Washington in 2001 and 47-33 with chargers from 2002 to 2006.