Feb 13, 2021 0 Comments
Mouth - Gymnastics (LP) | Date, Time in South America and Spain, Training for TV, Streaming and Professional League Cup

Boca Juniors and Gymnasia de la Plata, located in Zone 2 of the tournament, will compete in La Pompeoii for the first date of the Professional League Cup 2021, which should get off to a good start this new season.

Miguel Angel Russo’s “Genius” will undoubtedly be one of the hosts of the tournament, while “Lobo”, who is recovering from the tragic death of his former DD Diego Armando Maradona, will have Mariano as confirmed doubles Messi and Leandro Martinique.

Date: Sunday, February 14th

Table: 19.20 (Brazil and Argentina time), 23.20 (Spain), 16.20 (Mexico).

Or: State Alberto J. Armando, “La Pamponera” (La Boca).

Referee: Pablo Echaverria

The game will air TNT Sports Premium, Notice it You must first contract the cable service, then add the Argentina football bag. If you are already a customer of a cable operator, he is hired on their official pages: CableVision, DirectTV, Telecentro. The crowd can be streamed on the Fubo TV football portal – free trial.

Boca Juniors: Stephen Androda; Leonardo Zara, Carlos Chambrano, Carlos Esquartos, Frank Fabra; Nicolas Cabaldo, Alan Varela, Sebastian Villa, Edwin Cardona; Carlos Davies and Moro Jurat.

Gymnastics (LP): Nelson Inspron; Marcelo Weigond, Maximiliano Coronal, German Kifri, Matthias Meluso; Harrison Manzilla, Vector Ayala; Eric Ramares, Brahien Aleman, Matthias Perez Garcia; Nicholas Condon.

READ  Markets Live, Friday 4 September, 2020

