Home Top News The Piccadilly Line at South Kensington Station will soon be inaccessible

Feb 12, 2021 0 Comments
métro South Kensington Piccadilly travaux TfL
By Question Gillamond | On 02/11/2021 at 13:34 | Updated on 02/11/2021 at 13:42

At London’s South Ken station, escalators will be upgraded to reach the Piccadilly Line underground fort, which has been in place since 1973. So you can’t access this line.

Dear Londoners, Community Transport to London Editorial staff reminds you that Saturday, February 27, 2021 marks the start of construction at South Kensington Pipeline. The five escalators leading to the Piccadilly Line will be replaced by newer models. Therefore, trains plying on this route will not stop at this station until the beginning of spring 2022.

South Kensington station is open, however, travelers can still use the circle and district routes. Guidance signs will be posted on the streets from Clochester Road and Knightsbridge stations. For details and suggestions on alternatives, visit Exclusive traffic to the London webpage.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

