The Harry Potter Exhibition is coming to Latin America

Did the owl lose his letter from Hogwarts? Do not despair, because soon you will have the opportunity to live wonderful experiences in the magical world! A great exhibition around the universe of Harry Potter It is currently in development and plans to visit various parts of the planet, including Latin America.

New reports refer to the Warner Bros. Consumer Goods division – the home of film rights inspired by JK Rowling’s books – to form an alliance with exhibitions to create Harry Potter: L Exposition. It is “an innovative new wizard world experience specially designed for fans around the world” (via).

“We are proud to be entrusted with the iconic Harry Potter brand and are delighted to create and share an exhibition experience that celebrates the magic of the wizard world,” said CEO Tom Zaller. Imagine exhibitions, It is a statement. “We look forward to working with world-class partners, promoters and supporters [versión de] All-New Harry Potter: Exhibition for fans around the world.

The first edition of Harry Potter: The Exhibition debuted a decade ago as a tour of cities in the United States, Canada and Australia, as well as several cities in Europe and Asia. At the time, Warner was collaborating with experts from around the world to create an ambitious exhibition of up to 1,400 square meters, which included (via) artifacts and clothing from the movie rights to “The Boy Who Live”.

Now in the hands of fantasy exhibitions, WB recognizes the upcoming and refined exhibition, with sizes ranging from 929 to 1,858 square meters. The next tour will appear in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa. And, of course, this includes material from Saga Fantastic animals.

«This exciting travel exhibition will feature beautifully designed sets that will honor the beloved characters, sets and creatures found in the movies., While exploring the cinematic magic that revived them, ”read the same statement. “Visitors will see real props and original costumes from pictures of Harry Potter and fantastic animals.When engaging in innovative, awe-inspiring and magical environments and facilities.

Harry Potter: The exhibition will make its global debut in 2022. Starting location will be announced in the coming months with exact dates. Let’s go Here Learn more about this amazing exhibition “Best Design and High Speed ​​Technology”.

Toño Guzmán I have a very bad memory. In harmony with my memories, I also choose to lose myself. Preferably in a theater.