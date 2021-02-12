Djokovic avoids another exit from the road

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after beating US’s Taylor Fritz in the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on February 12, 2021 / AFP

The brutal cry that screamed over the top of the lungs at the empty Rod Laver arena Silent Evidence: Novak Djokovic, suffering from stomach tears, did not escape Friday in the third round of the Australian Open, but could compromise the continuation of his competition.

On a day marked by the madness of the Kyrgios-theme contest finally won by the Austrians, the French clan lost two of its last three representatives: Fiona Ferro and Adrian Mannarino.

With the establishment of a prison at midnight on Friday, the competition lost part of its new soul, which abruptly emptied the stands, leaving the competition to continue behind closed doors, at least until Wednesday was added.

. Djokovic won, almost sinking

Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls against Taylor Fritz of the United States in the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on February 12, 2021 / AFP.

Defending champion Taylor Fritz of the United States (31st) broke down in tears 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

“It’s a muscle tear, so I do not know if I will get it in two days,” commented the Serbian, who has to face the best Canadian server Milos Ronnik (14th) for a place in the quarterfinals on Sunday. .

“I do not know whether I will be able to enter the court or not. I am very proud of what I have achieved this evening and will see the rest tomorrow, ”he commented.

Against Fritz, he was on the verge of surrender, unable to move and strike normally.

“I tried to stay alive, hoping it would pass a little bit no matter what happened there. By the end of the fourth set it was a bit past,” World No. 1 explained, adding that Fritz had “lost the match” more than he had won.

“This is one of the strangest successes of my life. Get out of such a match, whatever the location and the enemy, I will remember it, ”he promised.

Going through a black series at Serbian Major: He retired with a shoulder injury at the 2019 US Open, he was disqualified at the 2020 US Open, where he is on the verge of retiring again. In total, he has already retired six times in the Major, including once in Australia (2009).

. The theme is too solid for Kyrgios madness

Austria’s Dominic Theme to face Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the third round of the Australian Open, February 12, 2021 / AFP

Dominic Theme (3rd) was very determined and very calm to the madness of Nick Kyrgios (47th), beating him 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the electric atmosphere.

“The first match against Nick, on his favorite court, and in front of a fantastic audience, there are easy trials … He’s a great player when he’s on fire like he is today,” the theme noted, whose match had time to end in front of the public as he was forced to leave the premises by the prison.

In the nearly packed John Cain arena, Kyrgios’ cause was completely won over and Australia’s champagne tennis performed well in the first two sets. Unable to play, he won the second round on a seat served with a spoon.

In the process, Kyrgios gave up two break points in the first game of the third set.

At the time, Theme commented that “if he had given the break, the match would have been over” and then admitted that he “smelled the smell of defeat”.

“But I struggled. Then I gradually became accustomed to his game, to this court, to the atmosphere. So the competition lasted and I felt good, ”Austria said.

. Fero and Mannarino were defeated

The two Frenchmen who will compete on Friday were eliminated, leaving only Christina Miladenovic (52nd) out of the race, who will play against American Jessica Bequila (61st) in her third round on Saturday.

The winner of the last Roland-Carros, Iga Schweitek (17th), Fero (46th) dominated 6-4, 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino against Alexander Sverre of Germany in the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on February 12, 2021 / AFP

Also, Adrian Mannarino (36th) fell to Alexander Sverev (7th) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. “The elimination of the last Frenchman in the third round is not very bright, but I hope there will be a Frenchman again in the second week, by the end of the year or next year.