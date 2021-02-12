CAC 40 in green, despite Sino-US risk

Posted on 02/12/2021 at 3:02 PM – Updated on 2/12/2021 at 3:02 PM

At its inception, the Parisian index showed little interest in reversing tensions between Washington and Beijing. At 3 p.m., he gets 0.29%.

At 3 p.m., the CAC 40 was up 0.24% at 5,683.45 points. On Thursday, Paris ’odds ended unchanged (-0.02%).

“If the implementation of the vaccine campaign, the decisions of the companies, Joe Biden’s recovery plan and the policy of the central banks had been in favor of the last upward movement, these themes would have been promising, but they are unlikely to move anything,” said Franklin Pichard, director of Kipling Finance.

Corporate decisions drive markets

“The meeting was saddened by fears about tensions between the United States and China the day after the first phone interview between Joe Biden and his Chinese envoy, Xi Jinping,” he added.

After a two – hour telephone interview with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden declared: “If we do nothing, they will crush us.” He also condemned Beijing’s “unjust and forced” economic practices, according to the White House.

The results of a smaller number of companies than previous sessions continue to animate markets.

“Investors are behaving very positively towards the results L’Oreal And F.D.J. But this is not enough to change the course. We will have to wait and see if the US consumer confidence indicators work in February. ” Says Pichard.

Three months after the vaccinations began, the United States is still struggling to get a joint immunization by the end of July, as the EU is still struggling.

“These differences will have implications for growth and public finances,” warns Sebastian Paris Harwitz, LBPAM strategist.

Utelsat in the seventh heaven

European satellite operator, Utelsat It raised its targets later in the year, enough to raise its stake to 7.36% to 44 10.44.

After an initial improvement of more than 7%, the headline lowered its intensity (from + 3.16% to 38.53 euros), with an annual net profit of 214 million euros, slightly above expectations.

L’Oréal was up 1.68% at 314.20 euros. The boss of the French cosmetics company Jean-Paul Agon believes in the team’s ability to achieve the “Year of Revenue and Decision Growth” by 2021, subject to health improvements. The group proposes a dividend of 4 euros, an increase of 3.9% compared to the dividend paid in 2020.

Le Revenu, AFP