Biden announces sanctions against regime, mobilization continues – liberation

Joe Biden hardens his tone, confronting those responsible for the plot in Burma. The US president on Wednesday announced sanctions against the military junta that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government, while continuing to mobilize Burmese on the streets despite a ban on the legislature. Joe Biden insisted on the military “Return Power” And “Immediately release all democratically elected political leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.”. In a brief speech at the White House, the president said the U.S. He called for the re-establishment of sanctions, the release of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2010, and the beginning of democratization.

The opening of the Asian nation many years later was seen as a major diplomatic victory for former President Barack Obama, of whom Joe Biden was a right-handed man for eight years. The White House’s new tenant has announced that he will freeze U.S. assets that benefit the generals, while helping the health sector and all “It directly benefits the Burmese people”.

The fifth day of the demonstration

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of Burmese took to the streets for the fifth day in a row, the day after a military night raid on Aung San Suu Kyi’s party headquarters. They demand the release of detainees, the end of the dictatorship and the repeal of the 2008 constitution, which is very favorable to the military.

In the heart of the country, a demonstration was held in Naypyidaw, the administrative capital of Burma. Loykav in Gaya in the eastern Indian state, police and local media joined in the fight.

Unprecedented resistance wind

Since the coup on February 1, the number of detainees has reached 190, according to a non-governmental organization that helps political prisoners. The protests have been unprecedented since the 2007 uprising “Saffron Revolution” Violent repression led by monks and by the military. The danger of repression is real in the country, which has already been living under the yoke of the military for almost 50 years since independence in 1948.

The military is fighting the regularity of the November assembly elections, which were won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy. But international observers did not notice any major issues during the poll.

In fact, the generals feared that their influence would diminish after Aung San Suu Kyi’s victory, and they may have wanted to change the constitution. The international community most recently criticized his inaction during the abuse of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Rohingya Muslims, and his 15 years of house arrest for his opposition to the regime are hailed in his country. Will be the former leader “Perfect Health”His party says he is under house arrest in Nairobi.