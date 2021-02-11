Australian Open: It happened very close to Humbert ...

In addition to this defeat, the day was too dark for the French clan to remove Corinthian Maudet, Alexandre M முller, and Alice Garnett, who announced that he was now considering an impending pension, and Caroline Garcia. Fiona Ferro and Adrian Mannarino advanced to the second round on Wednesday. On Thursday, Christina Miladenovic will try to join them.

On Wednesday, for the first time in a year, in front of several thousand spectators, a tennis match took place in the atmosphere of an ancient Davis Cup: a 3:25 hour fight between Humbert (34th worldwide) and Kyrgios (47th world), Australia’s favorite court, John Cain, where he was unconditional from the public. And he knows he can count on very loud support.

“The atmosphere was good and it was great to play in front of an audience. Then, it was so loud at times, it felt a little different. There were times when I had a hard time keeping my focus“, Humbert agreed.

But for the rest, he was depressed and hard to find. “Hot“, Positive for his match:”Basically, I had trouble delivering games, doing what I wanted to do, being aggressive“, He analyzed.

However, Kyrgios did not relieve himself of the victory.

– “Holy Warrior“-

“He’s a player’s hell. He was one of the most advanced last year, and we can see the reason for that: he plays incredible tennis“Australia are very happy to have saved two match points.

“I had this experience, especially in this court. So I tried to play it“, Kyrgios explained.

Mouthed (71st) was frustrated that he was not good enough “Some points where the game started“Against the best server Milos Ronnick (14th) who won 6-7 (1/7), 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

Alexandre Mல்லller (210th), who produced in the last minute despite losing in the third round qualifier, was logically stopped by Argentina’s Diego Swartzman (9th), 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka (3rd) also lost 6-2, 6-3 to a completely powerless Garcia.

The pill was even more bitter for Alice Garnett, who lost 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) to American Ann Lee (69th). He said the idea of ​​ending his life after the Tokyo Olympics was growing in his head.

“I will not play for another three years, he promised that I will not go until Paris-2024. Now, I would like to say that this is my last year (2021, note). But things can change quickly. I already wanted to leave last summer, but I had a good US Open and it went back to me. There, I’m hard again.”

– Hot for Joko –

So Faroe (46th), who defeated Elena Rybagina (21st) 6-4, 6-4, and Mannarino (36th), 6-1, 6-2, 6, were satisfied with Miyomir Kekmanovic (41st). 4. But for both, reaching the second week of the competition will be more complicated.

Fero will actually face Roland-Carros’ most recent winner, Iga Svientec (17th), and Mannarino will face Alexandre Sverre (7th).

The winner, Maxim Crazy (172nd), who qualified for the set 7-5, 6-4, 6-3, warned that the match against Mannarino would be long. “We’m going to run a lot, and after a while I get cramps, it’s his turn. I hope he has cracks in front of me. We never play less than four hours out of every two“, He predicted.

The day was also complicated for Novak Djokovic (N.1) and Simona Halep (2nd) and dangerous for Bianca Andres (9th), who was severely knocked out by Taiwan’s Su-Wei Hezi (71st) 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic gave Francis Diafo (64th) a set 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3. “If I had a choice, I would not have this kind of competition in the first week“, The Serbian agreed.





According to Halep, Australian Ajla Domljanovic (72nd) was two points away from winning the set 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. “I think she is mentally better than me“, Romanian commented after a terrible clash 2h30.

