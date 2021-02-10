Oscar 2021: “Minari” is listed in two genres

Seoul, 10 Feb. (Yonhap) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Wednesday that the movie “Minari” about a Korean immigrant family has been shortlisted for two Oscars.
AMPAS has released a shortlist of nine Oscars, including Best International Film, Best Movie Score, Best Original Song and Best Animated Short Film.
In the Best Sound recording category, there is an audio recording of “Minari” composed by Emily Mossery in 15 semifinals out of 136 initially.
Audio recordings of “Mulan”, “Soul”, “Denet” and “Midnight in the Universe” will also be one of the last five nominees for the Oscars, which will be announced on March 15.
The lullaby “Rain Song” sung by leading actress Hon Yeri on “Minari” is also included in the 15 best originally listed songs, and from “Mulan” to “Loyal Brave Truth”, “Green”, “Sound of Metal” and “Chicago Seven” “Listen to my voice.”
“Minari”, directed and written by Korean-American Lee Isaac Chung, tells the story of the first American generation of South Korean immigrants who settled in Arkansas following the American dream.
The film was a huge success during this film awards season. It won about 60 awards at American film festivals last year, including the Jury and Audience Awards at Sundance.
In particular, Yoon Yoo-jung, who played a strange grandmother in the film “Minari” and has won more than 20 Best Supporting Actress awards so far, is considered a top contestant. At the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress in April.
“Opera”, directed by South Korean Eric O, is also on the short list of animated short films. He will face nine more films.
Eric O is a former animator for the American 3D CGI film production company Pixar Animation Studio and has been involved in projects such as “Inside Out” (2015). His cartoon series “Pig, Fox and Mill” won Crystal for a television production at the 2018 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
The South Korean political thriller “The Presidency Man” describes a fierce struggle for power among former President Park Geun-hye’s top advisers, before one of them assassinated him. The last time he was selected to represent South Korea was in 1979, when he failed to make the 15 semi-finals of the International Film category.
Last year, Pong Jun-ho’s “Parasite” became the first South Korean film to make it to the finals in this category.
Dark Comedy won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay.