[Le bon numéro] # 22: Emmit Smith, Texas star | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

A player is identified by his style of play, his personality, his physique but his number. The sign of a strong connection is that players often have the same number (if possible) when switching teams, and this can sometimes become a communication tool.

During the 99 episodes, we will talk about the best players in terms of numbers in the NFL. A holder and replacement each time.

In this new chapter, the two myths merge, but only one of the two still has real recognition today.

Title: Emmit Smith (RP, Dallas Cowboys 1990-2002, Arizona Cardinals 2003-04)

The NFL has seen many talented racers, but the best in history is Emmit Smith, author of 18,355 yards and 164 touchdowns on the ground, most of whom are with the Cowboys, where he is one of the best. History.

Eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Star, Smith is the face of the famous Dallas team of the 1990s. A three-time Super Bowl winner and 1994 MVP, his dominance is only matched by his longevity. In short Frank Core of the (very) rich.

Although he was MVP in 1993, it was the 1995 season that marked Smith’s statistical peak in the NFL. Author of 2148 yards and 25 touchdowns, this year marks the end of an era of incredible dominance of the game on Texas soil between 1991 and 1995. With such a career, Smith easily gets into the starting position.

Respondent: Paul Cross (TP-WR, Washington Redskins 1964-67, Minnesota Vikings 1968-79)

Who is the best interceptor in history? Since Paul Cross is the most forgotten player in history, the answer may surprise some. He is the author of 81 career interruptions, not even the honor of joining the NFL Century team, Ken Houston and Larry Wilson representing the 60s and 70s.

Legend has it that in Minnesota, he knew 10 times playoffs, but lost four times in the Super Bowl (1970, 74, 75, 77). Like the cursed generation of the Vikings, he will never have the chance to collect a ring, but will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Seven times All-Star, he is one of the best defenders in history, and his place as an alternative has not been challenged.

Mentions: Matt Forde (RP), Roger Wehrley (TP), Clarence Scott (TP), Bob Hayes (WR), Gil Byrd (TP), Dave Brown (TP) .)