Gaming: French powder Serena raises $ 14 million from capital

General Catalyst, Slow Ventures, Alvan Capital, Pfifrance with its Digital Venture Fund, Sequoia Ventures, Turner Novak and Kevin Harts have raised over $ 14 million in Series A-led Powder in the financial round. The operation brings the total amount of the French startup to $ 18 million, especially thanks to the support of Kima Ventures or Dream Machine.

Launched in 2018 by Christian Novel, Yannis Mangemadin, Stanislas Cabin and Bartholomew Kiss, Powder is developing a solution that allows gamers to record their games before sharing the best moments, whether on PC, Xbox, PlayStation or smartphone. Snapshot, Dictoc, Instagram and Twitter. In particular, users can edit and add filters to their videos. In addition, Powder’s artificial intelligence technology automatically allows them to select the best moments of their games and share them with similar players, creating a community of their own.

“The community really exploded and quickly reached 50,000 members”, Comments Powder Co-Founder and CEO Stanislas Cabin. ” We are on a project that can affect millions of players from all gaming sites when we realize how much people want to create, edit and share game clips that we know. .

A “Social and technical bridge»

Faced with the success of the Twitch streaming service, Powder relies on short and dynamic videos that vary from the many hours of live streams that can be seen on the American stage. ” YouTube democratized thanks to the stable internet. Snap and Instagram are riding the waves of the mobile internet so people can capture and share memories. For the new generation today, these memories stand as a crossroads between reality and virtual reality, and the powder is the social and technological bridge between these two worlds. ”, Comments Oliver Martret, Chief of Serena.

The app, which hit the App Store on April 10, 2020, now has more than 1.5 million users, most of them in the United States. ” Our goal is to build bridges with video game leaders around the world, starting with sports publishers, and helping them naturally gain and retain audiences. ”, Concludes Stanislas Cabin.

