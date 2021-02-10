Home Top News French bikers in Perth

French bikers in Perth

Feb 10, 2021 0 Comments
motards Français à Perth

After spending almost a year on a motorcycle in Townsville, Queensland, my trip to Australia took me to Perth in February 2020. I quickly bought a motorcycle, so it was natural to want to meet other bikers.

I have seen many Australian groups, but …. Facebook group “ French bikers in Perth / French bikers in Perth »Created by Franசois on July 3, 2020.

After seeing several publications of French motorcyclists on a national level, so many “ bottles are thrown into the sea ” without actually answering, Franுவாois wanted to try to unite the French biker community in Perth … and, well, work. The group now has 81 members. It was created primarily with the aim of uniting French motorcycle fans to discuss the subject of motorcycles in Australia and Perth. This is an egalitarian and very kind team, any biker or biker is welcome to ask questions, share tips, arrange a ride or improve their business related to motorcycles.

When I say around me that I joined a French biker group in Perth, people are always so surprised, except, I don’t think it exists, I just accidentally saw it. When I asked team members why and how they joined “French Bikers in Perth,” Adrian C told me: “Personally, I stumbled upon a group thanks to a project. In my Facebook news feed ”. Some members explain that they are part of the group because they like to ride in a group and in Australian life, they sometimes appreciate the opportunity to meet with the French people. This is what Massa S explained to me: “I did not join the group for a specific reason, I like to ride, I know it’s always fun together. Also, as a foreigner, it is good to meet people who share our culture and, more importantly, our interest! “.

READ  Harry Grayson presented his final BBC look at North

So, for motorcyclists, “ride” or “ride”, in the end, as long as we are on our motorcycle, we are happy! With Australians, foreigners from all over the world or even French people, all we love is riding and talking about our bikes, our breakdowns and our adventures. In “English” or French, we have the spirit of biker, but if we ask you, you can tell that there is a group of French bikers in Perth!

You May Also Like

ponts londres installation art

Five Bridges will soon brighten the lives of the people of London

Plaza de la Danza will be held in Latin America

Plaza de la Danza will be held in Latin America

Scandales famille royale britannique Edouard VIII

Corruption in Buckingham: The endless fall of Edward VIII or a king

Trump's 'Muslim ban' overturns, Iranian woman finally gets visa to stay in US with husband

Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ overturns, Iranian woman finally gets visa to stay in US with husband

Australia. The man opens his jaw and escapes the crocodile attack

Australia. The man opens his jaw and escapes the crocodile attack

Le secrétaire d'Etat Antony Blinken devrait annoncer le retour des Etats-Unis dans le Conseil des droits de l'homme de l'ONU.

The United States to “engage” again in the UN Human Rights Council

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *