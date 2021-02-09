Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ overturns, Iranian woman finally gets visa to stay in US with husband

The three-year wait for a woman to get a visa to live with her American husband has finally come to an end after President Joe Biden rescinded what his predecessor called the “Muslim ban.”

Mona Smith, an Iranian who is studying for a doctorate in Canada, married her US husband Ricky from the United States in 2017, with dreams of starting a family and moving to the United States to buy a home.

However, when Ms Smith applied for a green card visa in 2018, they received no response, meaning they lived in constant uncertainty, while her husband spent time in Milwaukee while staying in Canada.

Image:

The couple got married in 2017 in Canada. Photo: Ricky Smith



After the embassy in Montreal granted him a visa to stay in the United States, it has now changed, and officials thank Joe Biden for canceling it. Prohibition of entry to certain Muslim countries., Of which Iran was a part.

Reverse political opposition Management was one of the first things Joe Biden did when he took office last month.

“Finally, Mona finally has a visa to the United States; He is coming to the United States, ”Smith said in a moving video clip after the embassy meeting.

“We can live together, we can have a family together, we can buy a house. This is incredible. “

Smith said with tears in his eyes: “I was waiting in my head [the embassy] Since I came from Iran to tell me that she should not issue my visa, but it did, yes உண I felt like there were tears on my face. “

Speaking to Sky News, Smith said the travel ban had “ruined” their lives.

“I remember seeing the headline on my iPhone saying that Trump would ban travelers from some Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Image:

Ricky met Mona while in Iran for his 30th birthday. Photo: Ricky Smith



“I remember sitting there. I was pale and my hands were sweating.”

“It simply came to our notice then. That is, for the past four years it has ruined our lives both psychologically and practically. ”

They did not want to allow the “racist” policies of the government of the day to dictate their lives, so they decided to get married in Canada.

“I spent four days in Canada with my wife and flew to Milwaukee, I remember, I mean, it was just surreal. I’m just there on a flight to Milwaukee.

“She is not welcomed there because of her birthplace. It’s boring. This is worrying. It makes you angry, but at the same time, it makes you nervous for the future and for you. ”

Ms Smith will receive her visa within the next two or three weeks, during which time she will be able to legally live and work in the United States.