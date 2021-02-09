Home Top News Australia. The man opens his jaw and escapes the crocodile attack

Feb 09, 2021 0 Comments
Rescue services say an Australian player who untied his jaw in northern Australia on Thursday has escaped a crocodile attack.

Authorities say the 44-year-old was bitten by a reptile while bathing in a park near Queensland’s tourist town of Cairns.

He put his hands on his jaw

Paul Sweeney, who works for the Queensland Rescue Service, said, “Suddenly he felt something clinging to the top of his head, and he knew it was a crocodile.”

Paul Sweeney explained that he was then forced to swim long distances to reach shore for fear of being caught by the animal. When help arrived, the “surprisingly quiet” victim was seated.

He is very lucky

The 40-year-old has injuries to his head, face, shoulders and arms. He was taken to a hospital in Cairns, where he is expected to recover quickly. “He’s so lucky,” Paul Sweeney said.

There are many saltwater crocodiles in the area, but attacks are relatively rare.

“He’s a pretty tough guy. He said he’d swim soon. So he’s a braver man than me,” the rescuer joked.

