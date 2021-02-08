The United States to “engage” again in the UN Human Rights Council

UN The United States announced on Monday its intention to “get involved” in the Human Rights Council again, marking a break with a Trump administration that knocked on the door in 2018, especially accusing Israel of hypocrisy.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen said in a statement that the president had instructed the State Department to “immediately and forcefully intervene” in the UN Human Rights Council.

“We know that the Human Rights Council is a flawed body and needs to reform its program, its membership and its priorities, including the unequal focus on Israel,” he said. Mr. Blingen.

“The United States must be at the table to address the shortcomings of the Council and ensure that it executes its mandate. We must use the full weight of our leading role in this matter. Diplomacy,” Blingen said. The Trump administration did not choose the empty chair policy.

“We do it because we know that the best way to reform and improve the church is to work with it on a policy basis,” US Secretary of State Mark Kasser explained in a statement earlier. During the board meeting by pre-recorded broadcast video conference.

“When it does, the Human Rights Council highlights countries with the worst human rights record, and it can be an important forum for those fighting injustice and tyranny,” he said. Blinken said.

The head of diplomacy therefore said that the United States would resume its role with its “observer status” and “have the opportunity to address the Council, participate in negotiations and make friends with others to introduce resolutions.”

“With our allies and our friends, we fully believe that positive change is possible when the United States engages constructively in the work of the Council,” he said.

Hypocritical system

The Geneva-based Human Rights Council “has a responsibility to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights in the world” and to address “the context of human rights violations, human rights and recommendations on them”.

The Council is made up of 47 member states – some of which are invariably condemned for human rights abuses – and are elected by the United Nations General Assembly.

The Trump administration loudly announced in June 2018 that it was leaving the House.

“We are taking this step because our commitment will not allow us to continue to be part of a hypocritical organization that serves its own interests, which is a mockery of human rights,” accused Nicky Haley, then ambassador to the new UN in York. Surrounded by Pompeo.

He accused the council of “protecting the perpetrators of human rights abuses” and “a cesspool of political affiliation.”

If the United States had insisted on the fact that it would be at the forefront of human rights in the world, this decision would have further shown Donald Trump’s distrust of multilateral organizations.

His mandate was marked by the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, the withdrawal of the World Health Organization, or its strategy to paralyze the World Trade Organization.

President Joe Biden’s new administration has announced that the United States will return to climate agreements and the WHO from day one.