Home World President 2022: Jean-Luc Mலlenchon is already on a virtual campaign

President 2022: Jean-Luc Mலlenchon is already on a virtual campaign

Feb 08, 2021 0 Comments
President 2022: Jean-Luc Mலlenchon is already on a virtual campaign

« Hello everyone and welcome to the first forum on 2022 Presidential Candidate Jean-Luc Mன்சlenchon’s “Public Future”. »

For three hours, Jean-Luc M மெlenchon devoted himself to the game of an interactive program that was broadcast live on social networks. Sometimes questioned by speakers in the set, sometimes by citizens appearing before him on holograms: “ I know you have been fighting for the Sixth Republic for a long time. I want to know why it is urgent and necessary for you today? »

The Sixth Republic is a proposal by Jean-Luc Mலlenchon that explains why the Constitution should be changed: “ A kind of massive civil strike is being imposed on us. This is a huge vote. »

The Sixth Republic is one of the dividing points with other left parties, but Jean-Luc Mன்சlenchon does not prioritize the union: The fact that there are so many candidates is not a barrier. I will regret it, but it is not a barrier to success. »

Basically, the rebel candidate is expanding his program and positioning himself as the leader of the Left for 2022. In the form, he innovates with a project where the discussion is stopped by videos and even advertising to encourage the purchase of gadgets with his signature. “We are” and triggers its virtual campaign.

READ  "Domino" of developments with corona virus mutation - Extraordinary meeting of the EU crisis management mechanism

You May Also Like

"Secularism is not anti-Muslim," Franசois Hollande assures

“Secularism is not anti-Muslim,” Franசois Hollande assures

Haiti: Security forces thwart conspiracy

Haiti: Security forces thwart conspiracy

Mohamad Yavad Zarif

Iran warns of running out of patience with US

Three climbers are missing in K2

Three climbers are missing in K2

Strong winds and extreme cold force to stop the search for Juan Pablo Mohr | Sports

Strong winds and extreme cold force to stop the search for Juan Pablo Mohr | Sports

The statements of the Turkish Interior Minister are not responsible

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *