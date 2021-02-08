Home Top News How the country recalled the Kovit-19 aircraft

How the country recalled the Kovit-19 aircraft

Feb 08, 2021 0 Comments
How the country recalled the Kovit-19 aircraft

At the beginning of the epidemic, Canberra was considering spreading the virus among the population. Before choosing a strict controls and a strategy for complete removal of the virus. As a result, the Australian Open, which opened on Monday, February 8, will be attended by approximately 30,000 people each day.

Closed borders between some states of the country, three months imprisonment in Melbourne: Australia has chosen a particularly aggressive strategy in dealing with the epidemic. As 72 participants can certify at the Australian Open tennis tournament, there are only fourteen days in hotels for the tournament to start on February 8th. “Without the opportunity to go out, even training”, Accurate Washington Post.

However, at the beginning of the epidemic, Canberra began to consider adopting the Swedish method. By allowing the virus to circulate. That means it is a fundamental vulnerability. “But the rate of our rapid growth, the number of cases and deaths will explode”, Site by Australian researcher Richard Holden on site Conversation. “Our leaders understood the message and acted resolutely.

Trust reigns between Australians and their government

Screening is an excellent system and helps well

[…]

READ  The second lock: What restrictions can be expected prior to the announcement of Nicola Sturgeon

You May Also Like

Pour destituer Trump, les démocrates vont jouer leur meilleure carte: "Chaque Américain devrait être au courant"

To blame Trump, Democrats will read their best card: “Every American should know”

Pas de conflit mais une "compétition extrême": Biden annonce la couleur face à la Chine

No conflict, but “intense competition”: Biden announces lawsuit against China

Australie - Route - Cameron Meyer : «On vient de réussir un miracle !»

Australia – Road – Cameron Mayor: “We have achieved a miracle!”

La ville de Londres.

How London Gained Population Due to Covid 19 and Brexit-International

Le secrétaire général de l'OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg, et le Premier ministre belge Alexander De Croo au quartier général de l'OTAN à Bruxelles le 4 février.

NATO hopes to revive the alliance between the United States and Europe

Tennis resumed in Melbourne

Tennis resumed in Melbourne

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *