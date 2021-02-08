Australia – Road – Cameron Mayor: “We have achieved a miracle!”

At the end of a spectacular race that seemed to escape him on several occasions, Cameron Mayor Was able to retain his Australian Road Championship title. But it was complicated for the 33-year-old rider, who was several times behind the rough round Puninyong, But who can count on it Team Bike Exchange Exceptional, especially one Luke Durbridge He dedicated his body and soul to helping his team win the race. Exhausted but very happy, Cameron Mayor Returned to this crazy day at his training site.

Video – Second title in a row for Cameron Mayor

Sarah Roy: “I did not expect this to happen today (Sunday)”

“Luke Turbridge was amazing, we pulled a miracle! We thought we were hit, I don’t know how to explain what happened. This win was a tough one to achieve. I was barefoot, I was probably the shortest Watts of my life! , I started my pace at the right time and the finish line came when I arrived. I still have my Australian champion jersey for another year, I can not believe it! “

In the women’s race, the Team Bike Exchange Had a lot of ups and downs. Join the category of five racers who came out of the joy, Sarah Roy He then gradually got rid of his rivals and won the first title of his career in front of his team Grace Brown. “I did not expect that to happen today (Sunday). I have never won a green and gold jersey before, so I’m very happy. We were able to play to our strengths and my luck should be in the right category.” “, Explained after his victory.

