Home Economy Apple is breaking all negotiations with Hyundai and Kia regarding the Apple car

Apple is breaking all negotiations with Hyundai and Kia regarding the Apple car

Feb 08, 2021 0 Comments
Apple is breaking all negotiations with Hyundai and Kia regarding the Apple car

Both manufacturers said they had not consulted with Apple.

Over the weeks, several reports have suggested that Apple may have approached Hyundai and its subsidiary, Kia Motors, to discuss possible partnerships within the framework of Apple’s car development. Very soon there was talk of the American company signing up $ 3.6 billion deal with Kia. But the latter’s parent company contradicts the rumor.

Hyundai has in fact stated in its regulatory documents that it will not consult with Apple for the development of an autonomous electric car. Bloomberg Who may have accessed these documents. The latter also deny that Kia Motors is in talks with Apple. A statement that can be linked to the exaggeration that has been going on for days in this case.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has actually reduced its negotiations with Hyundai and Kia. A month ago, the South Korean carmaker initially indicated it was in talks with Apple. The development of autonomous electric cars was discussed with several companies ”, And not directly with Apple.

We can still imagine that this text from the Korean manufacturer was only an attempt by him to rejoin Apple and continue secret negotiations.

However, the fate of the Apple car project does not seem to be over yet, and in a few more years, it should have some more surprises before its official presentation.

READ  Grocery store employees fear they will get sick as cases of corona virus continue to rise

You May Also Like

French companies continue to invest, NATO chooses Toulouse, NASA relies on Airbus to return to the moon ... 7 good news to start the week

French companies continue to invest, NATO chooses Toulouse, NASA relies on Airbus to return to the moon … 7 good news to start the week

A $ 2.6 M Bill F.-A.-Gauthier | Adds Tragedy's Message | The sun

A $ 2.6 M Bill F.-A.-Gauthier | Adds Tragedy’s Message | The sun

Amazon wants to set up a distribution company in the mold near Cain

Amazon wants to set up a distribution company in the mold near Cain

Nevada wants to allow high-tech companies to form "local governments" - RT en français

Nevada wants to allow high-tech companies to form “local governments” – RT en français

Amazon The Helix

Amazon’s next headquarters will be like this

Clearview: A series of complaints against the American big brother

Clearview: A series of complaints against the American big brother

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *