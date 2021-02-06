Home Top News Unusual. The “narrow house in London” is on sale for 1 million

Unusual. The “narrow house in London” is on sale for 1 million

Feb 06, 2021 0 Comments
Unusual. The "narrow house in London" is on sale for 1 million

1.80 meters. This is the exact width of the house in west London and its estate agent considers it “probably the shortest in London”.

According to Business site, This five-story blue house was sold for 1 million euros, once owned by a hat shop. In the 1990s, it was converted into a 96m residence by German fashion photographer Jன்rgen Teller.

A roof terrace and an interior garden

This strange house has an original facade in which we can even see a shadow in the shape of a bowler hat.

A virtual tour, provided by real estate company Winkwoth, Allows you to discover the interior. The tailor layout offers incredible space. A living room, two bedrooms, an office, a bathroom … but above all a roof terrace and an interior garden with a diameter of 3 meters!

Trigger, The real estate advertisement was published on the website of the British Agency Says: “Despite her surface weirdness, she (the house) is really, really easy.” On the other hand, “If you like the traditional attributes that tick all the boxes, there’s a good chance it’s not for you.”

Well, after all, it attracted actor Simon Woods, best known for his role in the series Pride and Prejudice. He lived there between 2006 and 2008.

READ  White Home turns push corps into social distancing props

You May Also Like

What is happening in South America?

What is happening in South America?

Added a grid calendar in Newcastle (Australia)

Added a grid calendar in Newcastle (Australia)

Is it Worth to Play Lotto Online?

Clint Eastwood, America's Best Painter?

Clint Eastwood, America’s Best Painter?

BFMTV

The man escapes the crocodile attack by loosening his jaw

Le 6 février 1910 dans le ciel : 1er vol homologué en Amérique du Sud 1 Air Journal

February 6, 1910 in the sky: 1st certified aircraft in South America

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *