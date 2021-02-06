Unusual. The “narrow house in London” is on sale for 1 million

1.80 meters. This is the exact width of the house in west London and its estate agent considers it “probably the shortest in London”.

According to Business site, This five-story blue house was sold for 1 million euros, once owned by a hat shop. In the 1990s, it was converted into a 96m residence by German fashion photographer Jன்rgen Teller.

A roof terrace and an interior garden

This strange house has an original facade in which we can even see a shadow in the shape of a bowler hat.

A virtual tour, provided by real estate company Winkwoth, Allows you to discover the interior. The tailor layout offers incredible space. A living room, two bedrooms, an office, a bathroom … but above all a roof terrace and an interior garden with a diameter of 3 meters!