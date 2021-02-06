The man escapes the crocodile attack by loosening his jaw

The 44-year-old was bathing in a park not far from Cairns, a tourist town in Queensland.

Rescue services say an Australian player who untied his jaw in northern Australia on Thursday has escaped a crocodile attack.

Authorities say the 44-year-old was bitten by a reptile while bathing in a park near Queensland’s tourist town of Cairns.

Paul Sweeney, who works for the Queensland Rescue Service, said, “Suddenly he felt something clinging to the top of his head, and he knew it was a crocodile.”

Paul Sweeney explained that he was then forced to swim long distances to reach shore for fear of being caught by the animal.

When help arrived, the “surprisingly quiet” victim was seated.

His recovery must be quick

The 40-year-old has injuries to his head, face, shoulders and arms. He was taken to a hospital in Cairns, where he is expected to recover quickly.

“He’s so lucky,” Paul Sweeney said.

There are many saltwater crocodiles in the area, but attacks are relatively rare.