The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 sends the first photo from Mars

First Photo Pulled Sophisticated camera of Tianwen-1 , 2.2 million kilometers away “Red Planet” Given to “light” National Space Agency of Of China .

Friday, the Tianwen-1 Located 1.1 million kilometers from the “Red Planet”.

The Areas Captured on Mars Photo Also in Acetalia planitia, Chris planitia, Meridiani planum, Schiaparelli groove and Walls marineris.

Tianwen-1 is expected to approach Surface Mars can be measured at such a distance Gravity Of the planet.

After completing its mission to Mars’ atmosphere, Tianwen-1 will begin landing on the “Red Planet” and especially in May in the Utopia Planetia region south of the area where Viking 2 is expected to land. NASA.

The Tianwen-1 It is expected to enter orbit around Mars next Wednesday.

China has blown Billion dollars In the Army-led space program and in 2003 a man was first sent into space.

Its purpose is to put together a space station Earth orbit Until 2022.

Mars has always been a destination – a challenge, most missions are sent United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and India The 1960s ended in failure.