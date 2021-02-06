Home Science The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 sends the first photo from Mars

The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 sends the first photo from Mars

Feb 06, 2021 0 Comments

First Photo Pulled Sophisticated camera of Tianwen-1, 2.2 million kilometers away “Red Planet” Given to “light” National Space Agency of Of China.

Friday, the Tianwen-1 Located 1.1 million kilometers from the “Red Planet”.

The Areas Captured on Mars Photo Also in Acetalia planitia, Chris planitia, Meridiani planum, Schiaparelli groove and Walls marineris.

