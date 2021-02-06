Doctors in the United States have successfully completed the first surgery to replace the face and both hands. 22-year-old Joe Timio has been given a new face and life in the specialty of science. The young man, who suffered 80 percent burns following a car accident in 2018, is now recovering.

Joy lost her lips, eyelids and even the tips of her fingers following the accident. Last August, a team of 140 health workers, including specialists, performed a 23-hour marathon operation. The operation was led by Langan Health physicians and health workers at New York University University. Authorities confirmed that Joe had recovered his face and hands following the surgery and that the replacement surgery was successful.

“Facelift surgery is more challenging than any other plastic surgery,” he said. Frank Poppy replied. Papaya, who specializes in facial plastic surgery, said the operation involved inserting not only skin but also muscles, bones and nerves into the body. A woman who had previously undergone facelift surgery had an infection. They had to have their hands removed following the infection after the surgery was initially considered successful.

Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Timio performed the surgery. This was led by Etro Rodriguez. Eduro Rodriguez led the 2015 firefight known as the world’s most complex facelift operation.

For Dimeo, the main challenge was that his body’s immune system responded quickly. Doctors estimated that there was only a six percent chance of finding a suitable donor. But Timo’s surgery was able to find such a suitable donor in August 2020.

Half of Timo’s fingers had to be surgically removed. Eyelids, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, scalp and jaw bones were fitted as part of the facelift surgery. ‘It’s a gift of a lifetime. Timo’s response was, “His family will be happy to see that the donor’s body parts live with me.” Dimeo said he and his family are very happy to have a second chance at life.

English Abstract: First successful face, double arm transplant completed in USA