On the eve of Pancake Day, which starts on February 16th, Dario Avenga, a chef from the French cafe-bar Lu Tele Robuston in London, shares his pancake batter recipe with us.

Scalable materials are made

Forget the traditional pancake batter with its eggs, sugar, flour and milk! The Tario Avenger special paste requires very specific ingredients. To make this for you and your family, you will need a liter of whole milk, 500 g of T55 type white wheat flour, 10 g of salt and 9 eggs. You will need 250 grams of powdered sugar, a vanilla bean, 125 grams of hazelnut butter, 60 grams of vegetable oil, and finally, 300 grams of water or milk. Increase the areas you like depending on the number of guests.

Careful preparation

Making these pancakes batter Made The tele robot will require a little more attention and time than the classic recipe. To start, tap the vanilla bean on top of the whole milk. Melt the hazelnut butter and wait until it is slightly browned before straining. Heat the whole milk until dull and add the melted butter in it. In a bowl, combine flour, eggs, sugar, salt and oil. Once you get a homogeneous paste, gently pour in the milk and butter mixture. Add 300 grams of water or milk to create the perfect consistency. Leave on for at least an hour before touching your paste. When the hour is over, you can bake your pancakes in the pan.

Tastes a good taste

Select Tops This is perfect for you to enjoy your pancakes. You can go with them with seasonal fruits to complement the visual look of your plate. There is only one thing you can do: enjoy all the flavors in this recipe. Enjoy the food!

