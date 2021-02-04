Home World Egyptian Golden Tongue Mummy – Latest News

Feb 04, 2021 0 Comments
EgyptExcavations at the Taposiris Magna Temple in Alexandria have unearthed 2,000-year-old mummies buried in 16 sarcophagi with features of ancient Greek and Roman times. The tongue-like piece of gold in the mouth of one of the mummies revealed a ritual in ancient Egyptian culture. Experts say that the person who was mummified as the god of life after death in Egyptian mythology was the ‘golden tongue’. OsirisHe thinks he is used to talking to her.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Historical Artefacts previously announced that there was a portrait of Queen Cleopatra and coins bearing her name on the temple. Another important discovery of the excavation was the gold ornaments in its cardboard box. Mommy. Mummy wears a crown with horn and cobra snake ornaments, and on the chest, there is a gold ornament, which shows her wearing a pendant with a falcon representing the god Horus. During the excavations, a female funeral mask, 8 gold crowns and 8 marble masks were found, along with artifacts discovered over the past 10 years, which is believed to have created a substantial pile of the Taposiris Magna Temple.

Talk to Osiris …

It is believed that the ‘golden tongue’ was used in Egyptian mythology to speak to the posthumous god Osiris.

