CFL: Monsignor Hunter, Jermaine Ponder and Donald Hawkins sign with Allouts

Wednesday, 3 Feb 2021. 15:18

Montreal Alutes announced on Wednesday that they have reached an agreement with US defense supporters Monsieur Hunter and Jermaine Ponder and US offensive Donald Hawkins.

Hunter (6’1 ”, 193 pounds) had a strong season in 2019, finishing third with Edmonton Eskimos with 59 defenses, blocking two assists and pushing five. The 25-year-old said he had a quarterback sack. A native of Prosper, Texas, he played 26 CFL games, recording 85 defenses, four interceptions, six knockdowns and a quarterback sack.

With the Arkansas State University Red Wolves, Hunter turned an Association Sun Belt record into four interceptions for Touchdowns. In 59 college games, he recorded six interruptions and one job and collected 222 blocks, including 142 singles. He dropped 11 passes, forced two stumbles, and closed both.

Ponder (6’2 “, 200 lbs.) Was named to the second team of the 2018 All-Northeast Conference with the Red Flash of St. Francis University, including five knockdowns and four decks in a single game in a single season (15 knockdowns and one interception). For the first time, he spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

Hawkins has played for a handful of NFL teams (6’4 “, 310 pounds) with the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers, including on the field. Over the years, he has represented the Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers and was selected to the first team of the National Junior College Athletic Association in 2011. Hawkins then moved to Longhorns University in Texas where he was a starter in 24 of 25 games and was a member of Alutes’ training team at the end of the 2019 season.