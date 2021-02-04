After Brussels’ “mistake”, London raises shares

Boris Johnson blasted the commission on Wednesday over deteriorating post-Brexit relations with Europe and tensions on the ground.

Special Ambassadors to London and Brussels

Northern Ireland has long stumbled upon EU-London divorce negotiations, a hot topic in the post-Brexit era. In recent days, tensions between Brussels and London have escalated. Boris Johnson blasted European responsibility for the devastation on Wednesday.

Read the file:Brexit: Our document to understand everything

The Prime Minister condemned the Commission’s approach, which was seen as re-introducing restrictions between the British province of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, to control the flow of vaccines between the EU and the island. . Ursula van der Leyen, the head of the European administration, is now making a miraculous mistake “Responsible”. As for London, the chances of Europeans making a mistake in implementing the post-Brexit era are very good. “It is very unfortunate that the EU raised doubts about the agreement on Friday