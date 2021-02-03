Home Top News The media in Latin America exemplifies Vietnam’s success

Feb 03, 2021 0 Comments
The media in Latin America published articles covering the results of XIII on February 2e National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (PCV).

Secretary-General Nuan Pu Trung delivers the final address of XIIIe National Party Congress, 1There is February Hanoi.

Photo: VNA / CVN

Daily website Granma The Cuban Communist Party and several Cuban electronic newspapers published the full text of the congratulatory message from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on his Twitter account. In his message, the Cuban leader congratulated Kuan Yew on his re-election as Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Cuban News Agency Latin Press He delivered a message from the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, expressing his hope that under the leadership of the CBV, Vietnam will continue to move forward amid great challenges.

Tuesday, February 2, the TV channel’s website Telugus to Venezuela Published an article covering the closing ceremony of XIIIe The CPV’s National Congress emphasizes the victory of the Socialist Road in Vietnam and the strong solidarity between the party, the military and the Vietnamese people.

VNA / CVN

