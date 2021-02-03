Rafael Nadal seizes against Australia. Djokovic promises against Shapolo

Rafael Nadal withdraws from ATP Cup match between Spain and Australia on Tuesday Within a week of the Australian Open, The first Grand Slam tournament of the year.
“Hello everyone, I have decided not to play the first match of the ATP Cup in Melbourne today with the Spanish team and my staff“, Tweeted World No. 2.
Nadal said he hopes Spain will recover by Thursday when it meets Greece.
The Spaniard, with 20 major titles, was about to start his season against Alex de Minar of Australia, in the Group A match of the ATP Cup between Spain and Australia, the Davis Cup match created last year.
Considering his loss, Roberto Batista Aguirre will now face De Minar now, while John Millman will play his first match against Pablo Carreno Pusta.
Novak Djokovic, the winner of the Australian Open title against Denis Shapolo in Melbourne in the ATP Cup, landed a perfect start on Tuesday.
Serbia’s World No. 1, looking for their ninth title at the Australian Open, defeated 12th-ranked ATP Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5 in straight sets between Serbia and Canada.
Within a week of the first Grand Slam match, “Joko” was not shown There was no apparent displeasure about the lamp in his hand that had bothered him during the exhibition in Adelaide. A few days ago.
Thirty minutes after winning the singles division, Djokovic returned to the court to play a decisive double with Philip Frajinovic. The Serbian doubles defeated Shapovalov and Milos Ronnik 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) in the set.
“This is a good start to the season. Playing against Shapo is always a big challenge on hard ground“, Djokovic was satisfied.