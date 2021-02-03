Rafael Nadal seizes against Australia. Djokovic promises against Shapolo

Rafael Nadal withdraws from ATP Cup match between Spain and Australia on Tuesday Within a week of the Australian Open, The first Grand Slam tournament of the year. “Hello everyone, I have decided not to play the first match of the ATP Cup in Melbourne today with the Spanish team and my staff“, Tweeted World No. 2.

Nadal said he hopes Spain will recover by Thursday when it meets Greece. The Spaniard, with 20 major titles, was about to start his season against Alex de Minar of Australia, in the Group A match of the ATP Cup between Spain and Australia, the Davis Cup match created last year. Considering his loss, Roberto Batista Aguirre will now face De Minar now, while John Millman will play his first match against Pablo Carreno Pusta.