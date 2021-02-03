London demands long ‘grace period’ for Northern Ireland

GB-EU-NORTHERN IRELAND: Brexit: London seeks long “grace period” for Northern Ireland









LONDON (Reuters) – The British government on Wednesday called on the European Union (EU) to extend the “concession period” on customs checks on goods traded between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK until 2023. Province to mitigate the impact of Brexit.

London also wants urgent political solutions to the problems caused by the post-Brexit rules.

“What is needed now are political and non-technical solutions,” wrote Michael Covey, the minister responsible for coordinating government action, in a letter to Moroz Shefkovic, vice president of the European Commission.

“Currently the rules applicable to supermarkets and their suppliers should be extended until at least January 1, 2023. The eligibility for these rules should also be adjusted so that all local businesses and services can be included as merchants. Approved,” the letter continues.

The offer period for supermarket chains and food items carried by some wholesalers from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is expected to expire at the end of March, according to the Brexit agreement between London and Brussels.

In response to Michael Gove’s letter, Ireland said it supported Britain’s request to extend the concession period as tensions escalated in northern Ireland’s ports.

Many unionists are strongly opposed to the new tariffs introduced under the Northern Ireland Code between the British province of Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which is a separate agreement with Brexit.

“From an Irish point of view, we want as much flexibility here as possible,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Gowney told RTE television.

