Home Top News London demands long ‘grace period’ for Northern Ireland

London demands long ‘grace period’ for Northern Ireland

Feb 03, 2021 0 Comments
London demands long 'grace period' for Northern Ireland

GB-EU-NORTHERN IRELAND: Brexit: London seeks long “grace period” for Northern Ireland



Brexit: London has been asking for a long time "Period of grace" To Northern Ireland

© Reuters / Hannah McKay
Brexit: London demands long “Grace Period” for Northern Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government on Wednesday called on the European Union (EU) to extend the “concession period” on customs checks on goods traded between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK until 2023. Province to mitigate the impact of Brexit.

London also wants urgent political solutions to the problems caused by the post-Brexit rules.

“What is needed now are political and non-technical solutions,” wrote Michael Covey, the minister responsible for coordinating government action, in a letter to Moroz Shefkovic, vice president of the European Commission.

“Currently the rules applicable to supermarkets and their suppliers should be extended until at least January 1, 2023. The eligibility for these rules should also be adjusted so that all local businesses and services can be included as merchants. Approved,” the letter continues.

The offer period for supermarket chains and food items carried by some wholesalers from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is expected to expire at the end of March, according to the Brexit agreement between London and Brussels.

In response to Michael Gove’s letter, Ireland said it supported Britain’s request to extend the concession period as tensions escalated in northern Ireland’s ports.

Many unionists are strongly opposed to the new tariffs introduced under the Northern Ireland Code between the British province of Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which is a separate agreement with Brexit.

READ  Lego's Massive Rome Colosseum 9036-Piece Set is now available

“From an Irish point of view, we want as much flexibility here as possible,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Gowney told RTE television.

.

You May Also Like

Brix de American Legend Race 2021: Funny jet, Quinta's surprise guest?

Brix de American Legend Race 2021: Funny jet, Quinta’s surprise guest?

After Brussels' "mistake", London raises shares

After Brussels’ “mistake”, London raises shares

The media in Latin America exemplifies Vietnam's success

The media in Latin America exemplifies Vietnam’s success

"Monsterland" on the Salto Platform: A series condemning America's horror today

“Monsterland” on the Salto Platform: A series condemning America’s horror today

Face Time Bourbon, ici à l'entraînement dans l'Orne avec Sébastien Guarato, s'offre un deuxième prix dAmérique

Norman Stallion Face Time Bourbon wins second consecutive Brix de America

Rafael Nadal seizes against Australia. Djokovic promises against Shapolo

Rafael Nadal seizes against Australia. Djokovic promises against Shapolo

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *