The play, which took place a few days ago off the coast of South Australia, has moved across a country.

A tragic accident has occurred on a beach in South Australia.

The life of a family who came to enjoy the sea came to an abrupt end when their father suddenly disappeared. The latter appeared in a photo taken by his wife Dahlia, who showed him a few minutes earlier in the background of the shot, diving with a snorkel, while his son Levy rested on the edge of the water.

The body of the 32-year-old man was finally found a few minutes later. Investigators and The media thought at first Duncan Crow lost his life after being attacked by a shark and discovered that his case had been completely severed.

But experiments determined that Levi’s father, 2, had died of natural causes shortly before being eaten by a shark. The victim’s brother – in – law, Fred Trick, shared with local media: ” One thing assures us is that Duncan was already at peace when the shark struck.. »

The dramatic history of this family soon moved the country. His colleagues, his relatives and many anonymous people paid tribute to Duncan Craw. A few days after the tragedy, Dahlia decided to release a family snapshot taken just minutes before the crash.

Warnpool father Duncan Craw has said goodbye to a memorial service in his hometown. After the 32-year-old died while snorkeling on a South Australian beach, the tight-knit community is rallying behind his wife and two-year-old son. IzLizGwynn # 9 News pic.twitter.com/UJU8RC50Od – 9 News Melbourne (@ 9 Newsmelp) January 31, 2021

A message from Duncan’s family following the discovery of the remains in South Australia today https://t.co/rvmsHYnFpS pic.twitter.com/idCy7ePjPm – Andrea Humplin (nd AntiHumplin) January 26, 2021

By Jeremy Renard