An attractive long-term offer for working remotely

Feb 03, 2021 0 Comments
Being professionally active in fulfilling desires for other places underestimated by the epidemic: Hyatt offers its hotels as an alternative second home. Long distance work for a long time, Especially digital nomads. In fact, with its new offer “Towards New Horizons” – or “The Great Relocate” in English, the US team makes it possible to book at least 29 days stay in all companies in Europe and the Middle East. And Southwest Asia.

So instead of working in their living room or guest room, nomadic professionals can stay at the most beautiful resorts, for example, in the mountains of Oman in Alila Jabal Akhtar or in urban hotels in London, Madrid, Venice or more. Dubai. While they stay, these long-term residents can Take advantage of all the facilities at the hotel – Swimming pool, gym. -, but with a 25% discount on restaurants and in addition to the laundry service, cleaning service twice a week.

At all of these hotels, members of the World of Hyatt – or those who have registered with the Loyalty Program for the event – Flat rates start at $ 1,000 per month According to destination, hotel brand and room type. There is ” The same amount you pay for the average rent in the city centere ”, said Genevieve Mattern, senior vice president of business services for Europe, the Middle East and Southwest Asia.

« Infection has been a major stimulus in the increasing trend of doing ‘work from anywhere’, as we know itHe accelerated important changes The way we live, work and enjoy. This is why we have created “new frontiers”“She is OK. If the “Towards New Boundaries” offer is booked before December 3, 2021, you will get free cancellation for up to 72 hours upon arrival and free upgrade for two or three month bookings.

