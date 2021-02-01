Thousands were arrested in Russia on Sunday after protests

More than 5,000 people were detained, including Navalny’s wife. He was later released.

For the second weekend in a row, a large number of supporters of Putin’s critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny protested in Russia.

Julia Navalnaja was detained The demonstration took place in Moscow, Navalny’s staff said. He was arrested by police during protests last week.

Nawalnaja was released Sunday night, but police have drawn up a file about his participation in the protest, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

The battle of position is clear: “If we continue to be quiet, they may come tomorrow and take any of us away,” Navalnaja wrote in a post on Instagram before being detained.

In Tomsk, it was over 20 degrees, and people shouted in front of a concert hall, “Let him go!” With reference to Navalny. Even in Yakutsk, where the temperature was minus 42, protesters gathered outside.

– This is the first time I am participating. “I am so tired of the total illegality of those in power,” said Evan, one of the protesters.

In addition to Navalny’s imprisonment, reports of a palace allegedly owned by President Vladimir Putin led many to protest. Putin denies having a palace on the Black Sea coast.

Police deployed to prevent demonstrations in Moscow. Beyond kavalturaiyinarait protesters, detained metroskaya tisina navalni tried to go to prison. But the police pushed protesters back, intarhpaks writes.

About 1,600 people are said to have been arrested by police in Moscow.

I.S. Petersburg traffic police closed down the city center and close to 1,000 people were detained in connection with protests in the city. About 30 journalists were also detained, but most were released Sunday afternoon.

Alexei Navalny was arrested two weeks ago while returning to Moscow after several months in Germany, where he was treated for poisoning in connection with an airport house.

Prior to the demonstration, the police warned the previous weekend, 4,000 people have been detained.

Information on detentions Comes with others from an independent organization called OVD-Information.

Both the United States and the European Union have criticized the mass arrests. EU Foreign Minister Joseph Porrell wrote on Twitter that “the people must have the right to protest without fear of retaliation.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen was even sharper in a statement: “The United States condemns the continued and harsh handling of the peaceful protests by Russian officials.”